Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 22,900 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Atlas worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 589,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas by 27.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Atlas by 759.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 563,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Shares of ATCO opened at $15.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

