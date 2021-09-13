Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,957,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after buying an additional 258,217 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB opened at $299.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

