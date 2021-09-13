Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 483,483 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Pitney Bowes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 14,108.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBI opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 2.69. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

