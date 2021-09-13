Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 40,100 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NetEase by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $88.45 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average is $105.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $34.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 43.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

