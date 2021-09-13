Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,745,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,297,000 after purchasing an additional 78,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 16.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 219,334 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 20.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,411,000 after purchasing an additional 164,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 209.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 653,479 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $151.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.42. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $667,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.