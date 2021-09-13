Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,434 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 29,257 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of InMode worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in InMode by 63.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,639 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 30,445 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in InMode in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the second quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in InMode in the second quarter valued at about $29,846,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

INMD stock opened at $136.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.00. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.88.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

