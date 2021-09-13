Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 100,592 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 100,592 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Golden Ocean Group worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 348,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOGL shares. Pareto Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

