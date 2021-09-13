Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 156,000 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 156,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Sohu.com worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 50.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 54.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $22.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $896.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sohu.com Limited has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOHU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

