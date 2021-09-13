Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,181 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of NewMarket worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $334.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.34. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $432.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.83.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $590.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Separately, TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

