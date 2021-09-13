Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,608 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Markel by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Markel by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Markel by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Markel by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,233.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,239.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,200.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,288.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

