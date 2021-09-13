Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 387,033 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 387,033 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.44% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 49,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.97. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

