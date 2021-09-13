Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 534,587 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 504,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 534,587 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.41% of The GEO Group worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 260.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 26.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEO. Wedbush began coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE:GEO opened at $7.40 on Monday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The GEO Group’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

