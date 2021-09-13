Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.59% of Five Star Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth $5,069,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth $4,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth $2,942,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,437,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,173,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $23.49 on Monday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

