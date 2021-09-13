Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after buying an additional 127,796 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,097,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,350,000 after buying an additional 202,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC opened at $71.67 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.