Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 2,999.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 874,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after purchasing an additional 846,343 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,095,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,903,000 after purchasing an additional 658,467 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $24.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

