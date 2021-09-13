Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Sells £87,659 in Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) insider Wayne Mepham sold 33,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £87,659 ($114,527.04).

LON JUP traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 261 ($3.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,550. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 276.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 275.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JUP shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jupiter Fund Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 315.75 ($4.13).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

