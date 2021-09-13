Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.76. Kadant reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,917 shares of company stock valued at $730,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant stock opened at $215.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.87 and its 200-day moving average is $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. Kadant has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $218.61. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

