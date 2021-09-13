Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kadmon in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kadmon by 20.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Kadmon by 18.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Kadmon by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kadmon by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 21.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.