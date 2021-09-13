Kalmar (KALM) Price Down 23.9% Over Last Week

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and $135,549.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00005899 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00122579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.69 or 0.00174618 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,092.24 or 1.00067782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.07 or 0.07159237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.14 or 0.00901307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,988,976 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

