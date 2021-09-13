KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Gap Down to $20.20

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.20, but opened at $19.70. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 2,383 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KALV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.94.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $32,052.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,067 shares of company stock worth $376,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 590.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 101,848 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 959,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 650,992 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 210.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.