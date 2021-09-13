Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Trading Up 0.5%

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.99 and last traded at $42.47. Approximately 2,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $411.24 million, a PE ratio of 249.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.