Karen Seaberg Sells 3,000 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $195,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $215,774.79.

On Monday, July 12th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $211,244.88.

NASDAQ MGPI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.77. 69,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,117. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 946.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

