Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading Down 10.7% This Week

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $320,236.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00079003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00123582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00174288 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,207.84 or 0.99848039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.18 or 0.07169660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.02 or 0.00903369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

