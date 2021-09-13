Katalyo Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $281,024.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00076438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00123534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.10 or 0.00176745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,853.02 or 1.00216513 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.73 or 0.07149254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.20 or 0.00903115 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

