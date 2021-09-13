Kava Market Capitalization Reaches $66.12 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

