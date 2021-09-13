KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Raised to “Sell” at UBS Group

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KBCSY. Barclays upgraded KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC raised KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KBC Group from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KBC Group from €77.00 ($90.59) to €81.00 ($95.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.99.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBCSY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,180. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.