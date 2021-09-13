KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEKE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in KE by 34.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 9.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of KE by 133.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,497,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,339,000 after acquiring an additional 854,958 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KE stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.59.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

