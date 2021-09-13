Keep Network Trading 33.1% Lower This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $232.67 million and $28.15 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00151996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00042935 BTC.

About Keep Network

KEEP is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

