Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Herbert Derek Hopkins Sells 38,513 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $35.15. 3,526,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,848,000 after buying an additional 2,346,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,509,000 after buying an additional 673,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after buying an additional 5,215,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after buying an additional 3,497,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,912,000 after buying an additional 1,240,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
