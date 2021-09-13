Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Herbert Derek Hopkins Sells 38,513 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $35.15. 3,526,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,848,000 after buying an additional 2,346,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,509,000 after buying an additional 673,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after buying an additional 5,215,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after buying an additional 3,497,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,912,000 after buying an additional 1,240,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

