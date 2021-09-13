Kevin R. Sayer Sells 3,017 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total value of $1,633,283.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DXCM traded down $8.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $540.43. 683,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,943. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $559.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.94, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $495.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 31.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

