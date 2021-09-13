KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Colfax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million.

In other Colfax news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,446 shares of company stock worth $13,954,118. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

