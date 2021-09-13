KeyCorp Weighs in on HealthEquity, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for HealthEquity in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Shares of HQY opened at $63.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,379.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.08. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $137,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

