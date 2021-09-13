Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sets New 52-Week High at $694.13

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $694.13 and last traded at $684.71, with a volume of 3156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $668.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Keyence from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keyence from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $643.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $566.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.22. The firm has a market cap of $166.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.63.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

