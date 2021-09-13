KeyFi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16,891.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. KeyFi has a market cap of $932,833.20 and $16,891.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00079797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00122191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.57 or 0.00175135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,831.43 or 0.99936504 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.47 or 0.07158881 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.36 or 0.00925900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002939 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.