KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Trading Up 0.1%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) was up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.63. Approximately 603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.32% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

