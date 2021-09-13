Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 20th (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II’s (NASDAQ:KVSB) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 20th. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II had issued 40,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of KVSB stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVSB. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

