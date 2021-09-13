KickToken [new] Price Up 1.7% This Week (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One KickToken [new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken [new] has a total market capitalization of $22.07 million and $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00060108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00150757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.43 or 0.00737029 BTC.

About KickToken [new]

KickToken [new] is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

