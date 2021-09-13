KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $695,216.61

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $695,216.61 and approximately $39,740.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00059081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00153536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00042493 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

