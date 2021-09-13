Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $229,723.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $227,866.30 and $229,723.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00077379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00123102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00174413 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,948.45 or 0.99668803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.83 or 0.07161834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.24 or 0.00900787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.