Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €88.55 ($104.17).

KGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

FRA KGX opened at €88.46 ($104.07) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €89.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.65. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

