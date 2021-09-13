Klaytn (KLAY) Reaches Market Cap of $3.28 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00002944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and $108.04 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klaytn has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00080415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00122389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00174478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,453.39 or 0.99907162 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.66 or 0.07134918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00922921 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.54 or 0.00888967 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,670,335,514 coins and its circulating supply is 2,504,101,925 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.