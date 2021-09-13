Klever (KLV) Price Down 33% This Week

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klever has traded down 33% against the US dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $134.02 million and $2.12 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00081139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00122273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00174879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,428.56 or 0.99846966 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.52 or 0.07105083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.98 or 0.00919129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

