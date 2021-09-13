KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) fell 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.79 and last traded at $24.79. 9,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 611,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNBE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.15.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 million. Analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $55,785.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,397.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $68,065,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

