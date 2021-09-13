Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 294.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,740,000 after acquiring an additional 738,316 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 50.9% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,891,000 after acquiring an additional 659,711 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 44.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 350,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 77.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.10. 7,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,592. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

