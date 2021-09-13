Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,245 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Knowles worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Knowles by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,713,000 after buying an additional 3,307,451 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Knowles by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,891,000 after acquiring an additional 659,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,945,000 after buying an additional 503,631 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after buying an additional 350,670 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

NYSE KN opened at $19.11 on Monday. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

