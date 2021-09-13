KoHo Chain (KHC) Hits Market Cap of $1.13 Million

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. KoHo Chain has a market cap of $1.13 million and $10,463.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KoHo Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0846 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KoHo Chain has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00081443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00122107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00175057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,496.54 or 1.00025366 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.83 or 0.07116576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.35 or 0.00920202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002948 BTC.

About KoHo Chain

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

Buying and Selling KoHo Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KoHo Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

