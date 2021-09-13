Komodo Price Tops $1.11 (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002449 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $141.34 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.54 or 0.00284421 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00142453 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.47 or 0.00178058 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000171 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003509 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,710,165 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.