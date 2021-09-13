Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Kornit Digital worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,742,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $141.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.96 and a beta of 1.83. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $143.87.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

