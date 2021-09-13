Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 111,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,103,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

KOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1,593.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 959,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 902,370 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

