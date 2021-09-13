Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Gap Up to $22.70

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $24.00. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 4,691 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,259 shares of company stock worth $3,221,341. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

